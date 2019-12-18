Fueling the county’s wildfires: Old-growth, dried-out chaparral provides tinderbox conditions

Chaparral is the fuel that makes Santa Barbara County wildfires so dangerous and difficult to control.
It most areas of the county, it makes up one arm of wildfire's triangle of ingredients — fuels, weather and topography.
Its mix of woody brush and shrubs of chamise, ceanothus and manzanita are found everywhere — blanketing the Santa Ynez, Sierra Madre and San Rafael mountains, covering the Casmalia, Soloman, Purisima and Santa Rosa hills and overlaying large swaths of the Lompoc Valley and Tranquillion Peak areas of Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Firefighters say its volatility increases with age, heightening the danger in places like Tepusquet Canyon, which hasn’t seen a sweeping wildfire in 65 years.
“Chaparral fuel is relatively nonflammable the first 20 years,” said Rob Hazard, division chief and fire marshal for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. “Most fires stop when they hit a [burned area of chaparral] that’s less than 20 years old.”
He displayed a map showing where recent fires raged right up to the border of an earlier fire and burned no farther — the 2017 Whittier fire against the 2008 Gap and the 2016 Sherpa fires; the 2016 Rey fire against the 2013 White and 2007 Zaca fires; and the 2017 Thomas fire against the Zaca, 2008 Tea and 2009 Jesusita fires.
Once chaparral’s age gets beyond 20 years, the individual plants have gotten bigger and thicker, grown closer together and built up a layer of dead leaves and downed branches, making it burn more easily and with greater intensity.
“When it gets into 40 to 50 years [old], that’s when it’s the most dangerous,” Hazard said.
Chaparral burns hot, fast and long — growing beneath oaks, pines and sycamores, it’s like the kindling stacked beneath the logs in a fireplace.
Wildfire will race even faster through dry grasses, but it will pass so quickly it doesn’t build up the heat needed to ignite the hard wood of oak trees, according to fire ecologists.
Sometimes the flames will race across the top of an oak canopy, burning off the leaves but leaving the heart of the trees relatively unscathed and capable of eventually recovering.
Wildfires sometime ignite in the county’s wine country, Hazard said, but the topography is different from the chaparral-covered slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
The hills are not as steep, and irrigated crops aren’t as volatile.
An exception is the Burton Mesa, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills areas of Lompoc in the northwestern part of the county.
“They don’t typically get fire weather — they have cooler temperatures, higher humidity and northwest winds,” Hazard said. “But they have a unique fuel. In fact, it has its own name. It’s called the ‘Burton Mesa chaparral.’”
At home on the sandy terraces north of Lompoc in the lower reaches of the Santa Ynez River watershed, Burton Mesa chaparral includes two manzanita species, two ceanothus species and an unusual form of coast live oak trees.
That combination of flora tends to counterbalance the cooler temperatures, higher humidity and cool, wet winds on the weather arm of the wildfire triangle, leading to swift, dangerous wildfires in the hills near Lompoc.
But another factor affecting the fuel element is the amount of moisture it holds, and the impacts of that became apparent during the recent historic drought.
Raising the red flag
Determining the level of wildfire risk, usually communicated by colored “flags,” is a more complex process than it might seem.
It’s really an ongoing scientific process that relies heavily on measuring the moisture content of the fuels as well as relative humidity, air temperature, and wind direction and speed.
Two of the tools used by Jimmy Harris, fire chief of Los Padres National Forest, are the Energy Release Component, a measure of fuel flammability, and the related Live Fuel Moisture Data.
On the computer in his office at Los Padres headquarters in Goleta, Harris pulled up a graph showing the moisture levels measured in live fuels Aug. 15 at five locations in the national forest.
The varying moisture levels at those sites averaged out at 70.87%.
But the graph showed that all of them for several days had been on a steady downward slide toward the critical level of 60%.
Then Harris pulled up a graph of the Energy Release Component, which provides an estimate of the flammability for all available fuels — living and dead — based on moisture content.
“We’re always analyzing fuel moisture,” he said.
Measured Aug. 20, the forest’s flammability stood at 50 on the graph’s scale that runs from zero to 80. The crucial number of 61 equates to an overall moisture level of 10%.
“That 10% moisture level represents severe flammability,” Harris explained. “It’s considered the critical point.”
From mid-June to the beginning of November this year, the height of wildfire season, the number reached 67, representing a moisture level of just 3%.
“Three percent moisture level is extreme flammability,” Harris said. “It’s beyond critical. … The last six or seven years, fire danger has been at the maximum.”
Residents who lived in Mission Hills during the 2017 Rucker fire share their experiences from what was a frighteningly close call that highlighted local wildfire dangers and risks.
Steve and Renée O'Neill consider their 70-acre ranch near the top of Tepusquet Canyon one of the most beautiful properties in Santa Barbara County.
While Santa Barbara County's fire marshal Rob Hazard doesn't believe wildfires are becoming more unpredictable in their behavior, he does acknowledge conditions are changing making them bigger, longer lasting, and being more difficult to contain.
“Firenado” sounds like the title for a campy science-fiction flick, but it’s a real phenomenon that firefighters say they’re seeing more often as wildfires worldwide become more intense.
The Cave fire that erupted Nov. 25 was a textbook example of Santa Barbara County wildfires, encompassing virtually all the elements that, in one combination or another, have characterized the South Coast’s most significant blazes.
Fire officials attribute Santa Barbara County’s high risk, in part, to its location in the wildfire “Goldilocks zone." The county sits far enough north to get good winter rainfall, but it’s far enough south to feel the Southern California summer heat that cooks fuels tinder-dry.