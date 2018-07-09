Two state legislators have scheduled an informational hearing Thursday on local recovery and rebuilding efforts from the Thomas fire and 1/9 Debris Flow and what the state is doing for wildfire prevention and recovery.
Assemblywoman Monique Limón and Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, both Santa Barbara Democrats, will convene the meeting, which will consist of two panels, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Montecito Union School District Auditorium, 385 San Ysidro Road, Santa Barbara.
The first panel, composed of local representatives, will summarize the current status of the recovery and rebuilding efforts and the vision for moving forward, said a spokesman for Limón’s office.
The second panel, with representatives from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Cal Fire and others, will discuss the state’s ongoing plan for future wildfire mitigation, response and recovery.
Limón and Jackson also are scheduled to provide an update on related legislation, and the public will have an opportunity to comment, the spokesman said.
A representative from the California Insurance Commissioner’s Office is also scheduled to attend.
Limón is the co-chairwoman of the Assembly Select Committee on Natural Disaster Response, Recovery and Rebuilding, and Jackson is the chairwoman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management.