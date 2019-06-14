A wildfire that grew to about 140 acres on Vandenberg Air Force Base on Thursday remained at 70% containment Friday morning, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs.
VAFB officials reported around 7 a.m. Friday that firefighters and other incident personnel reviewed an incident action plan and were preparing to resume firefighting efforts "with objectives to provide firefighter and public safety at all times and protect our property and natural resources."
"Our responders remain diligent and focused on the mission at hand," the statement concluded.
Crews from VAFB Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire are battling the blaze, which has been dubbed the Rancho fire. The fire is located near Point Sal and El Rancho roads. It is in an unpopulated area, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs, and no buildings are in danger.