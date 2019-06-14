A wildfire that grew to about 140 acres on Vandenberg Air Force Base on Thursday was close to being fully contained as of noon Friday, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs.
VAFB officials reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday that the blaze, dubbed the Rancho fire, was near full containment. The 30th Space Wing reported earlier Friday morning that firefighters and other incident personnel reviewed an incident action plan and were preparing to resume firefighting efforts "with objectives to provide firefighter and public safety at all times and protect our property and natural resources."
"Our responders remain diligent and focused on the mission at hand," the statement concluded.
Crews from VAFB Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire are battling the blaze. The fire is located near Point Sal and El Rancho roads. It is in an unpopulated area, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs, and no buildings are in danger.