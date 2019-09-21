A wildfire that broke out at 2:25 p.m. on the southeast side of Lopez Lake forced the evacuation of residents and hikers in Lopez Canyon as it quickly grew in the dense grass and brush in the steep, rugged terrain.
Dubbed the Lopez fire, the blaze was reported at 120 acres just after 4 p.m., but a spokesman for Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department said the fire had grown to 225 acres by about 5:45 p.m.
Aerial tankers were able to lay down retardant on two-thirds of the fire’s perimeter, but as of 7 p.m. the fire was “0% contained,” said Kirk Sturm, public information officer for the integrated incident command.
Sturm said about 200 firefighters from five agencies were battling the blaze, and additional resources, including aerial tankers and bulldozers, had been requested for Sunday morning.
Residents and weekenders were evacuated from houses and cabins between French Camp and Upper Lopez Canyon, where several carloads of hikers also had to be located and evacuated by emergency personnel.
Sturm said a total of 24 structures were threatened by the fire that is burning northeastward into Los Padres National Forest.
Agencies fighting the fire include Cal Fire/SLO County Fire Department, Five Cities Fire Authority, Santa Maria Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, Santa Margarita Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service.