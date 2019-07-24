Three additional engines have been called to help fight a grass fire that broke out around 4:20 p.m. about one-quarter mile east of Highway 101, some 300 yards south of Highway 166 and just north of the Santa Maria River bed.
The first crews to arrive on scene reported the fire was about 2 acres in size and burning easterly, causing smoky conditions along Bull Canyon Road, according to emergency radio transmissions.
As of 6 p.m., firefighters were estimating the size at about 3 acres.
Units battling the blaze are from Cal Fire, Santa Maria Fire Department, Los Padres National Forest and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
An Air Tac craft and a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter reportedly are also at the scene along with California Highway Patrol units.
Check back for updates as more information becomes available.