A new amusement park ride is promising to bring thrills and drops to Santa Maria later this month when it lands at the 2019 Santa Maria Strawberry Festival.
Featuring four individually rotating benches attached to an arm, the OMG! will spin, twist and swing riders as they embark on what organizers have dubbed the "wildest ride on the Central Coast."
"There are so many great rides, but the OMG! is the ultimate experience," Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said. "It’s fast, it’s fun, and it will take your breath away.”
Other new rides — the Berry go Round, Flying Elephants, Lost Mine and Star Tower — promise to bring fun to the youngest of children and bravest of thrill-seekers. Old Favorites like the Zipper, Tilt a Whirl, Lolli Swings and Wipeout will also make their return.
The Strawberry Festival will plant its roots at the Santa Maria Fairpark from April 26 to 28. Discounted admission tickets and unlimited carnival wristbands now are on sale at local Vallarta supermarkets, Tortilleria Mexico and La Miramar stores.
Tickets also are available online at www.santamariafairpark.com