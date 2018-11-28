Twelve years posthumously, Mervin Allen Corning (1926 - 2006), a realist and Valley resident of 40 years, is being honored by his wife, Tula Corning and niece, Lisa Young, with a book devoted to his artistic legacy.
Young describes the book as a labor of love from his wife Tula, that provides a special look into the creative and personal life of the spiritual artist.
The fine art coffee table book, "Merv Corning - An American Artist," was recently launched at Solvang Book Loft's annual open house event on Nov. 17, where Tula signed purchased copies. The 188-page book covers five decades of Merv's artistic career, beginning with some of his first paintings from the 60s to his very last painting months before he died, sharing the lifetime journey of a self-trained master of watercolor technique, according to Young.
"It was Merv and his wife Tula's lifelong dream to have this book published," wrote Corning's niece, Lisa, in a recent email exchange. "Since Merv's sudden death at his home in Solvang in 2006, Tula and I have been working together to bring this dream to life."
Corning, referred to as Merv, was born and raised in Santa Ana until his parents moved the family to San Francisco in the middle of his senior year of high school, where he joined the Merchant Marines at age 17. He remained in the service until the end of WWII (1945), according to Young, who has represented her uncle for the past 28 years.
Young said that Corning's interest in drawing and painting was maintained throughout his early years, but didn't start to take shape until he was hired as an illustrator for a Bay-area drug company chain. And in less than two years, he began working as an art director for a prominent San Francisco advertising agency.
Around 1949, Corning accepted a job as a men’s fashion artist for a major department store in Los Angeles, which eventually parlayed into a broader range of illustration work, Young wrote. In the years ahead, he joined a professional group of artists who pooled their talents and formed the corporation Studio Artists, and served as president of the corporation until 1968.
During Corning’s years at Studio Artists, Young said he was commissioned by Leach Corporation to create several paintings depicting famous aerial combat scenes, the airplanes of WWI and the men who flew them. The success of his artwork inspired a total of 44 paintings, later featured in a special exhibit at the Pentagon, according to Corning's biography.
Ten of the paintings remain in the permanent collection at the Air Force Museum.
"Although he became known as “the guy who paints old airplanes,” these subjects represent only a small portion of his versatility," according to Tula and Young's biographical outline.
Corning’s many portraits of National Football League football players are equally famous with more than 300 subjects created in the last 30 plus years, also giving him the title “the guy who paints those football players,” Tula further explained.
Like most illustrators, Corning had an overwhelming desire for the freedom to paint the things he enjoyed most, like Victorian houses, still life, people and landscapes, they said.
In 1968, the revered artist fazed out of Studio Artists and devoted all his time to fine art painting and artist commissions.
"Santa Ynez Valley was Merv's home for 40 years and before that some of his first paintings were exhibited in galleries in Solvang and Los Olivos in the 70s," Young wrote.
In 2017, Young explained that Tula donated her entire collection of Merv's paintings to Canton Museum of Art in Canton, Ohio.
"Max Barton, Executive Director of Canton announced this year that in the Spring of 2020, they will present a major retrospective exhibition honoring Merv Corning's importance as an American master of art - particularly watercolor," Young said proudly of her uncle.
The book is currently available at The Book Loft in Solvang, Chaucers in Santa Barbara and online at youngsgalleryfineart.com.