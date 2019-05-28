Teachers and professors expect you to have the hang of things by the start of your second year.
In addition to having a grasp of campus geography and knowing how to balance homework with free time, students should be prepared for intermediate-level coursework that builds off the fundamentals you've honed over the past year.
Which is why, after nearly "failing out" of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Clown College my first year, I was cautiously optimistic at returning for my sophomore year.
As a foolish freshman, I was uncomfortable on an 800-pound bucking horse, missed every shot in corn hole and couldn't lasso a stationary target to save my life. But with the guidance of my "professor" Justin Rumford — a pro rodeo barrelman and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo clown of the year for the past seven years — I was set to earn my redemption on Tuesday.
To become a good clown, you have to start with the makeup.
"I got signed up for this," Alisha Martinez, a hairstylist from Trends Salon in Santa Maria, told me as she began lathering a layer of purple paint over my eyes. While her friends and family members grew up going to the rodeo, Alisha didn't attend until 2017 when she was brought on to style the Elks Rodeo Queen candidates before their big debut.
"I didn't think I would like it," she explained, "but it surprised me."
Now in her third year of involvement with the rodeo, I put my faith in Alisha's skills as a professional stylist and makeup artist to transform me into the clown I never knew I could be.
Before heading out to the field to try my hand at redemption, I strapped on a pair of size-56 jeans and sought some words of advice from "Professor" Rumford. Though serious business at times — the barrelman helps protect bull riders by providing cover and absorbing blows with their padded steel barrel — both the clown and barrelman work the audience to provide laughs and entertainment.
The key to success, he told me, is not taking yourself too seriously.
With that in mind, I made easy work of my first challenge: loading and unloading the steel barrels used in barrel racing. Professionals can haul the 20-pound steel barrel from the back of a pickup truck to the ground in as little as 10 seconds. While it took me slightly longer to get the hang of handling the large steel drum, I ultimately earned the seal of approval from my mentor, Wiggins Lambert.
My increased sense of self confidence led me to choose steer wrestling as my next challenge. Momentum and balance are your best friend and worst enemy in this event, said Trace Agin, as horse-mounted cowboys tried to wrestle a fleeing steer to the ground. Though no cattle were on hand for us to practice on, the truck-mounted training dummy was more than enough for me. It took some maneuvering, but I was able to lock my heels into the ground and leverage the head of the steel dummy toward the dirt.
A ride atop the mechanical bull served as my capstone lesson. I'm uncomfortable on even the tamest of horses, so I'd be lying if I said I wasn't unnerved by mounting the bucking and thrashing simulator. I clung to the rope as the contraption whirred and spun around the inflatable blue arena.
There is no secret to riding a bull. You're at odds with your body and the bull's momentum as you sit perched atop the animal or machine. Balance is important, but not the only thing that'll determine success.
The ride operator told me I spent 16 seconds atop the mechanical monster, four times longer than I expected, before falling off its side. I'll chalk that up as a win in my book.