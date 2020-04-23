Whistleblower lawsuit blasts Santa Ynez River district

Correcting men

Wolff says she told Allen and the investigator that Wales worked chiefly from home and did not own a computer or know how to use one, and that it was a longstanding custom for district staff to access his email for him from their office computers. Wales called her “a bunny” and ordered her to take dictation and read his emails to him over the phone, Wolff said; and he advised her “not to correct men because they don’t like being corrected by women.”

Wolff says she told Allen and the investigator how, in May, 2018, she saw Wales throw a chair in the direction of Buelow, who was cowering in his seat as Wales stood over him screaming “F--- you! F--- you!” with his fists cocked. In July that year, Wales again threatened Buelow, but this time, Wolff walked out: “I couldn’t handle it,” she said.

Buelow told her he reported the abuse to Allen and other board members at the time, but they did nothing to stop it, Wolff said.