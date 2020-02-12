'Where's your passport?' chant not racially motivated, St. Joseph administrators say

"I’ve made mistakes and I probably made a mistake charging over there," Dougherty said. "I don’t want this to be damaging to somebody's career. We can all do better. Let's reflect on it, pray on it, and each school needs to focus on what we can do to be the best school for our kids.

"I am a person who wears her heart on her sleeve," she added. "I’m an easy crier. I love hard, I cry hard, I love my kids a lot ... All I can say is that I wished that I hadn’t scolded another administrator’s students. Obviously that had upset him, but I was in the mode of taking care of kids."

Dougherty, though, said she did not believe the event was an isolated incident, saying some of the St. Joseph student athletes had heard similar chants when the two teams played last month at Righetti High. Dougherty said that it bothered a few of the players.

"A student had come up to me, one of the players, and he had been upset after the last game," Dougherty said. "Another student came to me (Tuesday) morning and said he was nervous about it. It had been on my mind, but I had begun to feel smug because things had gone so swimmingly (at Tuesday's game)."