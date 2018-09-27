Sparkie is visiting one of our “hidden treasurers,” a 51-acre park that features a playground, volleyball court, horseshoe pits, barbecues, group areas, bike trails, restrooms and lots of green grass and oak trees. A creek runs down the side of it.
It is just a short distance from the center of the town from which it gets its name and close to Olga Reed Elementary School. The main part of the town is on Bell Street. Turn west where the flagpole is on Centennial Street to head to Drum Canyon and this park.
Which park is Sparkie visiting?
The winner of last week’s contest was Wendy Stanley of Santa Maria. She won two tickets to PCPA’s “An Illiad & Muthaland.”