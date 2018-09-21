Sparkie was at Old Mission Santa Barbara located at 2201 Laguna St. in Santa Barbara.
It was the tenth of 21 missions founded in Alta California by Spanish Franciscans. It was established on the Feast of Saint Barbara Dec. 4, 1786.
This mission has been called the “Queen of the Missions” because of its grandiose proportions, commanding position overlooking the Pacific Ocean, soft blending colors and graceful lines.
It is a popular tourist stop to view historic art and sculptures and learn about the role missions played in the development of Alta California, including some information about the impact they had on the Native American population.
There are 12 acres of gardens, a church, an inner courtyard, historic cemetery and mausoleum. A nine-room museum features Native American artifacts, traditional crafts and tools, re-creation of a 17th century kitchen, a Padre’s bedroom, a trades room and a treasures room.
Self-guided and docent-led tours are available.
More information is available at www.santabarbaramission.org.
The Santa Barbara Parish uses the mission regularly for services and events. For more information, visit www.santabarbaraparish.org.