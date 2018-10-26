Sparkie is visiting a wharf named after its builder, a local lumberman. It was the longest deep-water wharf between San Pedro and San Francisco when it was completed in 1872. It served passenger and freight shipping needs for more than 25 years.
The wharf is now a popular tourist spot. It has recreation, restaurants and fishing. People come to see the marine life featured in its sea center, to go on boat rides, to buy souvenirs, to eat candy or ice cream, or to enjoy the views.
A sculpture of three dolphins greets visitors to the wharf. Unveiled in 1985 as the “Bicentennial Friendship Fountain,” it pays tribute to the Chumash people. Bud Bottoms, who passed away in September, created the statue.
What city in southern Santa Barbara County is Sparkie in?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Please give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter. One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $50 gift certificate from the Hitching Post in Casmalia.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit Sparkie online at www.santamariatimes.com, or the Santa Maria Times Facebook page, www.facebook.com/santamariatimes. Keep up with Sparkie’s adventures and see all his posts on by liking his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie.
The winner of last week’s contest was Nikolai Nikolenko. He won a $25 gift certificate from Pizzeria Bello Forno in Old Orcutt.