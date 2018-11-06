Sparkie is visiting a 2.5-acre botanic garden in central Santa Barbara County.
This garden was created when River View Park was developed with a requirement to provide habitat for the endangered Western Willow Fly Catcher, a bird that nests along the nearby Santa Ynez River.
A nonprofit created the garden in 2006 out of barren land that had been a dumping site. The land was graded, paths were laid out and 73 native trees were donated and planted by volunteers. The trees and other plants create shade, shelter and food sources.
There are two tulle huts on the site, as well as a small ampitheater and the headwall of a stormwater channel that has a mural painted on it. There is a butterfly garden, a Willow Maze, tree sculptures and more. A bridge over the bio-filtration channel leads into the park.
What is the name of this garden?
