Sparkie is visiting murals in a city in northern Santa Barbara County that has more than 30 major commissioned murals, mainly in the old downtown area, and dozens of smaller ones in the community.
The non-profit mural society that commissions the murals says that people come from around the world to see the murals.
The society was founded in 1988 when Gene and Judy Stevens visited Chemainus, British Columbia, and found that the small community was using art as an economic rebuilding tool. They brought this idea back to this city and the mural society was born.
The first mural was of the flower industry painted in 1990 by Santa Monica artist Art Mortimer.
What city is Sparkie visiting?
