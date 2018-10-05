Sparkie was at Los Alamos Park, owned and maintained by Santa Barbara County. It is located at 500 Drum Canyon Road in Los Alamos.
It features group sites that can be reserved, bike trails, barbecues, lots of oak trees, a sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits, restrooms and a playground.
Since it is surrounded by undeveloped land, signs warn that rattlesnakes are found in the area, usually in brushy areas and in gopher holes. Mountain lions may occasionally be in the area. Read the signs at the entrance on how to take precautions.
Smoking is not permitted in the park. All pets must be on leash.
Find more information about the park at: countyofsb.org/parks/day-use/los-alamos.sbc
