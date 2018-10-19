Sparkie was in the city of Lompoc, known for dozens of beautiful murals.
The Lompoc Mural Society, founded in 1988, seeks to revitalize Lompoc’s Old Town and the Lompoc Valley’s economy by attracting tourists to see the murals. The society’s goals include building pride in the community, using art to build bridges across ethnic and cultural barriers, and preserving the valley’s history.
Most of the murals are located in Old Town around H Street and Ocean Avenue. Some were painted in a day or a weekend with a master artist leading 12 to 20 community artists in painting the mural.
