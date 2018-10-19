Sparkie was at Old Mission Santa Barbara located at 2201 Laguna St. in Santa Barbara, last week. It was the tenth of 21 missions founded in Al…

Sparkie

The role of “Sparkie” is played by Jeanne's dog Eclipse, a miniature poodle mix who was found on the day of the solar eclipse in 2017 and was adopted by Jeanne from the Santa Maria Animal Center. Sparkie explores places of interest on the Central Coast and offers readers a chance to win a prize when they guess his location.