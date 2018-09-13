Sparkie is visiting a mission in Santa Barbara County.
This mission has been called the “Queen of the Missions.” It is located on 13 acres and features colonial-era art and sculptures, and 10 bells in two towers.
It was founded in 1786. Its church was completed in 1820, destroyed by an earthquake in 1925 and restored in 1927 and 1953.
The historic cemetery and mausoleum contain the remains of Native Americans, early settlers and the Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island.
A water fountain, clothes washing basin and giant cross are in front of the mission.
It has several gardens, including a Chumash Ethnobotanical Garden with a sample of the many plants used by the Chumash people for food, medicine, tools and ceremonies.
Which mission is Sparkie visiting?
