This year, 23 organizations have permission to set up stands within the city and sell fireworks during the designated period. Here is a list of the organizations, and the location of their booth. 

"Safe and sane" fireworks can legally be set off only on July 4 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. They are not allowed on any other day.

American Legion Post 56 — 2220 S. Bradley Road

Calvary Chapel Santa Maria — 1875 N. Broadway

Church of the Nazarene — 1425 S. Broadway

Coastal Valley Soccer Organization (formerly SMISO) — 2116 S. Broadway

Crucified Life Church — 312 E. Betteravia Road

First Christian Church — 700 E. Betteravia Road

Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie — 500 S. Blosser Road

Grace Lutheran Church — 2320 S. Broadway

Hope Community Church — Parking lot adjacent to 804 N. Broadway

Johnson Temple Church — 817 E. Main St.

Orcutt Polo Association — 1721 S. Broadway

Pacific Christian School — 2255 S. Broadway

Pacific Christian Youth Ministries — 100 block of South Broadway

Pioneer Valley — 675 Panther Drive

Righetti Football — 2430 S. Broadway

Saints Football Boosters — 1617 N. Bradley Road

Santa Barbara County USBC Youth/Rancho Bowl Junior Bowlers — 128 E. Donovan Road

Santa Maria FFA Boosters — 734 E. Main St.

Santa Maria High Aquatics American 1465 S. Broadway

Santa Maria Knights of Columbus — 1482 S. Broadway

Southside Little League — 901 W. Main St.

St. Mary of the Assumption — 1934 S. Broadway

Victory Outreach — northeast corner of North Broadway and Grant Street

