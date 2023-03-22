Hopefully it hasn't been more than a year since you last checked your indoor and outdoor pipes for leaks, but even if it hasn't the City of Santa Maria is asking residents to take a look during 'fix a leak' week.
The week is an annual event encouraging water conservation by checking for leaks around the home, under the sink, in the garage and even outdoors in the garden or under the hot tub.
Throughout the week and while supplies last, city water customers may visit the Utilities Department, 2065 East Main Street during regular business hours to receive complimentary leak detection tablets used to help detect worn toilet flappers.
An activity page and crayons is also available for children to take home and learn about the need for water conservation.
The leak detection tablets are also available during business hours at the Finance Department's utility billing counter, 206 East Cook Street.
Common types of leaks found in the home are worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets, and leaking shower heads. Common leaks outside the home include loose fitting connections on spigots and broken sprinklers or nozzles.
In most cases, replacement parts do not require a major investment and can quickly be installed by homeowners, saving both water and money.
Residents are encouraged to take a few minutes to:
Look at all the pipes inside the home. Check underneath the kitchen sink, bathroom, and laundry room, and look at outside hose bibs. If there is a noticeable leak or a wet spot around the area, there may be a leak in the pipes.
Listen for dripping faucets and running toilets due to worn flappers.
Feel for wetness drips and leaks inside and outside the home.
Fix a leak week is made available through the city Utilities Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and local water purveyors.