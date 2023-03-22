Hopefully it hasn't been more than a year since you last checked your indoor and outdoor pipes for leaks, but even if it hasn't the City of Santa Maria is asking residents to take a look during 'fix a leak' week. 

The week is an annual event encouraging water conservation by checking for leaks around the home, under the sink, in the garage and even outdoors in the garden or under the hot tub.

Throughout the week and while supplies last, city water customers may visit the Utilities Department, 2065 East Main Street during regular business hours to receive complimentary leak detection tablets used to help detect worn toilet flappers.

