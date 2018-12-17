As schoolchildren across Santa Maria schools head into final exams and gear up for their winter vacations, a group of students in Jennifer Montanez's culinary arts class are preparing for a different type of test.
On Thursday, roughly 30 Pioneer Valley High School culinary students will take the ServSafe Manager exam: a two-hour, 90-question test on a variety of important food safety standards that must be followed in a professional kitchen. Instead of hitting the books or spending all night cramming, their studies took them out of the classroom to somewhere different.
They went to Olive Garden.
"It's not very often that restaurants are going to open their doors to my students," explained Montanez, who previously worked as a server, bartender and trainer at the restaurant's Santa Maria location.
For most of Monday morning, Montanez's class of aspiring chefs, business owners and baristas shadowed Leonard Rodriguez, her former boss and the restaurant's general manger, on a tour of the facility's front- and back-of-house functions.
Running a restaurant, he explained to the students, is more than just cooking good food and knowing how to work the $15,000 espresso machine. It's about making sure the produce and other ingredients are properly stored, the kitchen is clean and free from hazards, and sanitizing solutions are effective and properly prepared.
"Every food establishment, there's at least one person who has to have a [ServSafe] management certificate," she explained. The industry-recognized certificate is more than just a letter grade: it signals to potential employers that they have enough training to recognize and prevent public exposure to foodborne illnesses.
"Giving them this opportunity can create so many things for their future," she added. "One of my kids who is super excited about ServSafe doesn't want to do any culinary ... but realizes the importance of this exam and how great it's going to look on applications and resumes."
Students must correctly answer 75 percent of questions — not including the 10 pilot questions used for research purposes — to pass and receive their certificate. Though not all plan on pursuing a career in the kitchen, Montanez hopes students will bring the professional practices and principles back to the school's student-run cafe.
"That's the whole purpose of this — kids can see what you can do in culinary on a large scale," she said. "They can see what they're doing here to serve 5,000 guests in a week and bring it back on a smaller scale."