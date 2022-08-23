When some 300 custom and classic cars filling the streets of Solvang this Saturday pack up and roll out of town, it will mark the end of an event that has donated more than $400,000 to charitable organizations over the past 16 years.

But organizers of the Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show said it’s time to hang it up so they can devote more time to their families, travel and spend time on some of their own projects.

Since about 2006, the annual car show has been planned and organized by a committee of 10 to 15 volunteers put together by three men — Bob Stokes, the current president; Dan Hoagland, vice president; and Ed Grand, treasurer.

