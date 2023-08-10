The rain Thursday morning was a welcome respite from higher-than-normal temperatures on the Central Coast recently, rainfall that ended the region's extended dry spell.

According to data from the National Weather Service, there was no measurable precipitation for Santa Maria, and only a half of an inch of precipitation overall since heavy storms in March of 2023.

This morning's rainfall after such a long stretch of dry weather means a great deal to area roadways. With warmer temperatures around lunch time, steam could be seen coming off streets in Orcutt as water from wet roadways evaporated in the early afternoon sun. 

First rain, Skyway Drive runoff 2

Foamy roadway runoff collects in a gutter along Skyway Drive in Santa Maria. According to the City of Santa Maria, the foamy runoff is a normal byproduct of the first significant rains to fall on roadway that have been dry for an extended period of time. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

