The first significant rainfall since June fell in Santa Maria on Thursday morning. A foamy runoff could been seen this morning on Skyway Drive, something that is normal after the first rain following a long stretch of dry weather, according to the Santa Maria Public Works Department.
Foamy roadway runoff collects in a gutter along Skyway Drive in Santa Maria. According to the City of Santa Maria, the foamy runoff is a normal byproduct of the first significant rains to fall on roadway that have been dry for an extended period of time.
Traffic along Skyway Drive in Santa Maria kicks up a foamy substance, that according to the City of Santa Maria is normal for the first significant rains after a period of dry weather. While the substance is expected, it can cause the roadway to become slippery. Extra caution while driving in these conditions is advised.
The first significant rainfall since June fell in Santa Maria on Thursday morning. A foamy runoff could been seen this morning on Skyway Drive, something that is normal after the first rain following a long stretch of dry weather, according to the Santa Maria Public Works Department.
Traffic along Skyway Drive in Santa Maria kicks up a foamy substance, that according to the City of Santa Maria is normal for the first significant rains after a period of dry weather. While the substance is expected, it can cause the roadway to become slippery. Extra caution while driving in these conditions is advised.
The rain Thursday morning was a welcome respite from higher-than-normal temperatures on the Central Coast recently, rainfall that ended the region's extended dry spell.
According to data from the National Weather Service, there was no measurable precipitation for Santa Maria, and only a half of an inch of precipitation overall since heavy storms in March of 2023.
This morning's rainfall after such a long stretch of dry weather means a great deal to area roadways. With warmer temperatures around lunch time, steam could be seen coming off streets in Orcutt as water from wet roadways evaporated in the early afternoon sun.
However, during the morning rain near the Santa Maria Times office, at 3200 Skyway Drive, a foamy substance appeared on the roadway and began collecting in the gutters.
The Times reached out to the City of Santa Maria about the foamy roadways, and, according to the Public Works Department, the substance is a normal byproduct of rainfall on roadways that have been dry for extended periods of time.
The accumulated dust, oils and roadway debris are expressed from the roadway in the form of the white foamy runoff. While normal after a first rainfall, the substance can make the roadway more slippery than normal.
Drivers are always advised to take caution in wet and rainy conditions, but should take a bit more caution on roadways that have just received their first significant rainfall in a while.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213