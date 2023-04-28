The store is closed on Thursdays to stock up and fill its merchandise containers on the floor. This Friday, a large crowd streamed into the store when it opened at 11 a.m., with most customers searching for deals among large containers of merchandise.
Black Friday offers just about all types of merchandise, according to a spokeswoman, including furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics, clothes, toys and games.
On Friday, most of the store's offerings are listed at $15. Then the prices drop to $10 on Saturday and $6 on Sunday, all the way down to $1 per item by Wednesday.
It's unclear how long the business will maintain the space in downtown Santa Maria. The 85,900-square-foot building in Town Center West will become 104 loft apartments after the Santa Maria City Council unanimously approved a permit for Vernon Group’s conversion plan in March.
“This is one component of a larger redevelopment plan for Town Center West,” said Chuen Ng, director of the Community Development Department, calling the housing project an example of “adaptive reuse."
It will become known as Heritage Walk Lofts when the conversion is completed.
Shoppers race for great deals at Black Friday warehouse store in Santa Maria | Photos