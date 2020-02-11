'What Were You Wearing': Hancock College exhibit challenges sexual assault stigma

Ann Foxworthy Gallery

Hancock College's Ann Foxworthy Art Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Fridays.

The gallery is located in the Academic Resource Center, Building L-South, on Hancock College's campus in Santa Maria, 800 S. College Drive.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the gallery will hold a reception for the "What Were You Wearing" exhibit from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The reception, which is open to to the public, also will feature a poetry slam with readings done by students and community members.