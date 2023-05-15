Large scale, mixed-use developments are being built all over the Santa Maria Valley.
New residential structures are coming to the downtown area near Santa Maria Town Center mall, large mixed-use developments on Blosser Road and Skyway Drive are in the process of being completed and more proposed housing developments are making their way through the planning process.
In an attempt to create cohesive and consistent design elements, and to also ensure that planning standards and pedestrian accessibility requirements for new developments match community desires, the City of Santa Maria is asking that residents voice their opinion through an online survey.
The Santa Maria Objective Design Standards will reflect and build off the extensive planning work the City has accomplished through the on-going General Plan process and the area-specific design guidelines, specific plans, and development standards in the Municipal Code.
The Objective Design Standards Project will establish design regulations for new residential and residential mixed-use buildings.
These design standards will allow flexibility in design, but require key elements that support the pedestrian experience, create human-scaled buildings, and preserve the character of Santa Maria’s neighborhoods.
Residents who participate in the Community Visual Preference Survey, will help the City's better understand community priorities and concerns that should be considered when creating objective design standards for all new residential and residential mixed-use projects.