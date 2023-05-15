Large scale, mixed-use developments are being built all over the Santa Maria Valley. 

New residential structures are coming to the downtown area near Santa Maria Town Center mall, large mixed-use developments on Blosser Road and Skyway Drive are in the process of being completed and more proposed housing developments are making their way through the planning process. 

In an attempt to create cohesive and consistent design elements, and to also ensure that planning standards and pedestrian accessibility requirements for new developments match community desires, the City of Santa Maria is asking that residents voice their opinion through an online survey. 

