What are you thankful for in 2020?
From the Editor

What are you thankful for in 2020?

  Updated

In this year of challenge, it's easy to look at the difficulties rather than the positive things, even though there are many.

As we approach Thanksgiving, the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and the Santa Ynez Valley News would like to share the things you're thankful for with our readers in a special section dedicated to giving thanks in 2020. Whether it be a job, family, food on the table, or a roof over our heads, we'd like you to look deep at this year of unprecedented change and share the positive things.

Please email your letter by Nov. 18, and include a photo if you'd like, to mcooley@santamariatimes.com with the subject line 'Giving thanks in 2020.' We'll publish it in our Thanksgiving newspaper, and on our websites leading up to Nov. 26.

We're thankful for you, our readers.

