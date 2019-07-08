It's the middle of summer and the days might be starting to drag on you and your kids, if they are out of school. The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum has a bunch of engaging activities to fight those doldrums!
There are a bunch of great summer programs at the Discovery Museum that you can check out, but there are always great events happening throughout the week that you can drop in on.
Here is a quick list of programs happening at SMVDM this week;
In this story by Harriet Ziefert follow this small town parade to fun, with music, cowboys on horseback, the fire engines, and when the parade is finished, a surprise spectacle in the sky for Tuesday Tales @ 11 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.
Learn to tell time without a clock this Wednesday when we make paper plate sundials at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The Makerspace is open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
We’re learning about the cultures that make their Maypoles outside of May! We’re making mini Maypoles for Midsummer this Passport Thursday at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Think before you eat! We’re playing nutrition bingo for Fit Friday at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Mix up a batch of elephant toothpaste for Science Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. If you’re looking for an engineering channel head into the Makerspace to make marble mazes at 2:30 p.m.
Let your imagination flutter when we create coffee filter butterflies this Sunday Funday from 12-4 p.m. Decorate a cool paper of summer shades in the Makerspace at 2:30 p.m.
Families who come to our FREE Nutrition Expedition program will get to make a healthy snack with educators from Marian Regional Medical Center and learn about healthy eating and exercise habits from 2-4 p.m.
You can always go to the Santa maria Valley Discovery Museum's Calendar of Events to see a full list of monthly events. And for this month it sure is full.
