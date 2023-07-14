It is the middle of July and the state’s national parks are seeing the biggest crowds of the year, with plenty of heat across California driving visitors to the Sierra. But while entrance roads into Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia are finally open after record winter snowfall, many of the popular destinations inside those parks remain shuttered.

In Yosemite the opening of Tioga Pass Road, which connects Yosemite Valley to the park’s high country, has been delayed with no estimate of when it will open.

The Tioga Pass entrance station received over 18 feet of snow this past winter at the 10,000 foot elevation. It is clear that after months of plowing to reopen the 46-mile road across the Sierra, that this will be the latest opening of the road ever.

