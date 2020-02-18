'West Side Story' provides timely lessons about uniting people as three high schools collaborate on production

“We didn’t know how it was going to go," he continued. "But once we got more into the process, we’ve bonded together and we found out so much more about each other. It really created a bond that I don’t think will ever be broken, to be honest.”

Copado believes the collaboration could lead to new, energizing changes for the future of drama and theater in the Santa Maria Valley.

“It could lead to bigger productions, bigger sets and a lot of big things this show could bring for this town,” he explained.

While Copado is portraying the edgy leader of the Jets, Carlos Contreras of Pioneer Valley has the role of disciplining kids as Lt. Schrank.

“He’s trying to keep the kids in line and trying to stop the violence as much as he can. I’m not liked by the kids,” Contreras said, smiling.

The senior, like the other cast members, is relishing in his newfound friendships, unexpected as they may be.

“This production has brought me closer to people I didn’t think I would meet,” Contreras said. “We’re not all that different. We all may go to different schools, but we all have the same love for drama. We have an incredible team. And we’ve bonded together with this cast.”

