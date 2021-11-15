Several families were displaced Sunday after a fire broke out inside their West Morrison Avenue apartment complex and burned three units before crews put the blaze out, according to officials.
Dispatchers received a report of a fire at the 16-unit complex in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., according to Santa Maria Fire Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg.
Emergency responders located one unit fully engulfed in flames, which extended into the upstairs unit, Clayburg added. A third unit was also damaged.
Crews searched the units but found no victims. No injuries were reported.
Despite the "challenging" layout of the building, Clayburg said crews were able to contain the fire to only those three units.
An investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was an electric oven, according to Clayburg.
Clayburg was not able to provide an exact number on how many people were displaced by the fire, but said "quite a few families" were displaced after utilities were cut off and the entire building had to be evacuated.
A timeline on when utilities would be restored wasn't provided.
The apartment's property manager is working with contractors, Building Division officials, Code Enforcement and the Fire Department, Clayburg added.
Five Santa Maria Fire engines and one truck company, one engine from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and one Cal Fire engine from Nipomo responded to the scene for a total of 24 fire personnel, including a battalion chief, according to Clayburg. The fire marshal is conducting the investigation.
Additionally, the Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance to families, Clayburg said.