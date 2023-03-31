West Coast Kustoms 01
A row of various customized cars greet guests at the Santa Maria Fairpark at the West Coast Kustoms car show held last May. This year's show will start May 27.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

The 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show will be held in Santa Maria in May.

The show runs Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. 

Those set to show off their cars in the show can register for the event on May 25 at the Santa Maria Inn from 5-7 p.m. Event registration continues Friday and closes that evening. The 42nd Hall of Fame dinner is set for 4 p.m. May 26 at the Santa Maria Inn's ballroom. 

