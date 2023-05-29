The West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show stormed through Santa Maria over the weekend.
The city's most well-attended car show featured a Friday night cruise that occupied a large chunk of Broadway, leading up to the two-day show at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
The 42nd annual show also featured a Hall of Fame on Friday at the Santa Maria Inn's ballroom. The Santa Maria city cruise was co-sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event also featured a swap meet, model car show, live music performances, Hall of Fame autograph sessions and an awards ceremony.
General admission was $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children. The show featured a wide variety of cars, trucks and vans in various styles or left purely stock, West Coast Kustoms specializes in “sleds,” customized, lowered, chopped and channeled American iron from the 1940s and ’50s.
The event also featured special appearances from actor Erik Estrada, former star of the 1970s show "CHiPs," and George Barris' historic Batmobile from the 1960s television show "Batman."
42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Nationals car show takes over Fairpark in Santa Maria | Photos
Thousands attend the 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Nationals car show Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Actor Erik Estrada takes a photo with fans Saturday at the 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
A group poses in front of a classic Chevy Impala Saturday at the 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Nationals car show at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
The 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show took place at the Santa Maria Fairpark Saturday and Sunday.
A row of classic and custom cars on display Saturday at the 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Nationals car show at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
A 1957 Chevy Bel Air convertible is displayed at the 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Nationals car show at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Thousands of die cast model cars were on sale by Burning Rubber Toy Company at the 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Nationals car show at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
George Barris' Batmobile from the 1960s edition of the TV show "Batman" was on display Saturday and Sunday at the 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Nationals car show at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
The 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Nationals car show featured a vintage swap meet Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
A custom 1939 Dodge was on display Saturday and Sunday at the 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Nationals car show at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
A row of classic and customs cars were on display Saturday at the 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Nationals car show at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
The 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Nationals car show took place Saturday and Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
The 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Nationals car show featured classic and custom style cars Saturday and Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Thousands enjoy West Coast Kustoms car cruise Friday night in Santa Maria | Photos
Hundreds of classic and custom cars participated in the 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms National car cruise in Santa Maria.
Classic cars drive past thousands on Broadway Friday night during the 42nd West Coast Kustoms National annual car cruise in Santa Maria.
Classic cars drive past thousands on Broadway Friday during the 42nd West Coast Kustoms National annual car cruise in Santa Maria.
Classic cars turn the
1.6-mile loop on Broadway Friday during the 42nd West Coast Kustoms National annual car cruise in Santa Maria.
A classic Chevy Impala participates Friday at the annual West Coast Kustoms National car cruise in Santa Maria.
Children react to classic and custom cars driving down Broadway Friday during the annual West Coast Kustoms National car cruise in Santa Maria.
A custom Chevy Impala and truck participate Friday night at the annual West Coast Kustoms National car cruise in Santa Maria.
Classic and custom cars drive past the Santa Maria Public Library Friday evening during the annual West Coast Kustoms National car cruise in Santa Maria.
Ricardo Magallon Jr. 1, of the Loyalty Ones Car Club enjoys a cruise in his custom Chevy Impala Friday night in Santa Maria.
Hundreds of classic and custom cars drive past thousands on Broadway Friday night during the annual West Coast Kustoms National car cruise in Santa Maria.
A group of children enjoy classic and custom cars driving down Broadway Friday during the annual West Coast Kustoms National car cruise in Santa Maria.
Hundreds of classic and custom cars participated in the 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms National car cruise in Santa Maria.
