West Betteravia Road was closed from Mahoney Road to Black Road this morning after a vehicle struck a utility pole in the 1800 block, according to a tweet from the city of Santa Maria.

An initial report said the pole had six transformers on it and lines are down, but Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s online map does not reflect a power outage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

