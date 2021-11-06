Santa Maria's five-person code enforcement team is working to meet a rising number of code complaints after expanding its primary focus on blight to a wider range of issues including substandard housing, business permits and licenses, and regulating mobile car washers and street vendors.
The department's list of general responsibilities has nearly tripled in length since 2015, with officers now also taking on service requests from the fire and police departments, Code Enforcement Supervisor Joy Castaing told the City Council on Tuesday.
Castaing said while she, four code enforcement officers and one part-time clerk have worked to make things run more efficiently, more staff would allow them to take on bigger cases and be out in the community more often for proactive enforcement.
"We're spread extremely thin. I think we do a phenomenal job with what we can do, but there is so much more that we could be doing, and we could be taking on bigger projects if we had a little more staff," she said.
Other city departments, including the fire department, have expressed similar concerns about staffing amid financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the city's 2021-22 budget allows the hiring of one more code enforcement officer, Castaing said one current staff member also will be leaving soon.
Between early January and late September, code enforcement addressed over 21,000 phone calls and identified 1,763 violations of various kinds, with the most common type being trash, junk or weeds and other kinds of blight.
Apart from blight, the department has seen substantial increases in complaints regarding substandard housing, homelessness and trespassing, and unpermitted remodeling or construction, Castaing said.
In those nearly 10 months, code enforcement has also taken on 69 substandard housing cases, which run the gamut from roach infestations and mold to leaking water and lack of heat. Nine of the 69 cases alone impact 5,000 city residents.
"As far as what we've seen this year and what we expect to see next year, we've really continued to see more significant substandard housing," she said.
Moving forward, the department plans to step up educational outreach to landlords and tenants about their responsibilities to maintain health and safety standards, as well as offer compliance measures.
Rather than blight, such housing cases are identified as health and safety cases, Castaing said. However, the department has also seen an uptick in blight complaints regarding overflowing trash cans, inoperable vehicles being left for long periods of time, and personal property in public view.
When it comes to complaints regarding homelessness, code enforcement only will get involved if there are impacts like buildup of waste, while police deal with the individuals themselves and trying to connect them to services.
"What we deal with, and what Joy [Castaing's] team deals with, is the collateral effect of homelessness — the accumulation of materials, the fires and other elements," said City Attorney Thomas Watson, whose office oversees the Code Enforcement Department.
One reason the department is stretched thin is because officers are sent in pairs to respond to a complaint as a safety precaution, Watson added. They always wear bulletproof vests and carry pepper spray, and are instructed to de-escalate if someone becomes aggressive or radio a police dispatcher if necessary.
"My people's safety is my priority," he said. "We don't arm our officers, but what we've done is a lot of de-escalation."
One effort that has demanded a significant amount of time is the enforcement of an ordinance regulating mobile car washers in the city, protested by washers and their families before being passed in April.
Similarly to street vendors, officers ensure mobile car wash owners have a business license and permit to operate. However, prior requirements for the purchase of a bond and demonstration of water collection methods are no longer in place.
Other violations closed between January and late October have included 37 cases related to keeping of roosters, 10 home overcrowding cases, 89 noise regulations, 98 cases of building or remodeling a residence without a permit, and 18 cases related to COVID-19.
In that time frame, the department has administered 919 written warnings, 188 administrative citations with fines totaling over $43,000, and 47 compliance orders. Two violations also resulted in criminal citations or requests for prosecution, according to department logs.