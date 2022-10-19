Wendy and Wayne Steller, a longtime Santa Maria couple, are still clowning around with their annual Halloween display

Wayne and Wendy Steller hold a Darth Vader helmet, the same helmet Wayne was wearing when he proposed to Wendy 26 years ago, at their home in Santa Maria. The Stellers go all-out each Halloween, putting together one of the more intricate displays in the Santa Maria Valley.
Creepy clowns are everywhere at the haunted house located at 513 East Mariposa Way in Santa Maria.
An annual attraction at the home of Wendy and Wayne Steller, who turn their garage and front yard into a haunted house every fall, is now on display. This year’s theme: Clowns.
In the year 1996, at the infamous Santa Maria Inn, Wayne took his then-girlfriend Wendy to the Halloween dance at the historic hotel rumored to be haunted. That night, Wayne proposed. Wendy said yes and, 26 years later, the couple continues to celebrate their love for Halloween with their haunted house tradition.
The iconic Halloween display is up and running, open to anyone who wants to come by and get spooked. There are creepy, full-body clown figures. There are even skeleton clowns, a doll-head firepit and a ghost town.
“There are clowns everywhere and honestly it’s just so much to see," Wayne said. "We are creative and do it big every year because this brings joy to us and the community. People are more than welcome to come walk or drive by and even take some pictures."
Even though this year had a bit of a late start. Wendy and Wayne create a brand-new display of special effects and decorations with a different theme. And the couple didn't hold back this year.
In past displays, they have drawn visitors from all over California, from places like Los Angeles, Fresno and the Bay Area. The Stellers love to see people of all sorts appreciate and get excited over their hard work for the holiday.
Haunting music, decorations and all kinds of spooky lights to set the Halloween spirit go on every night all October. The lights go out Monday through Thursday at 8 p.m. and Friday-Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Locals are encouraged to drive by or walk up and take pictures at the scary display, giving local residents an opportunity to get memorable pictures with friends or family. The Stellers made sure to bring elements that are scary, bold and all things Halloween.
There is also a guestbook where people from over the years have signed their names or put small messages. The Stellers say their spooky tradition has been a great way for them to look back at the many people who have stopped by and enjoyed this Halloween masterpiece.
"Halloween is a time for people to have fun and get scared," Wayne said. "It is also a reminder for me of the best decision I ever made. We are gonna keep this going for as long as we can."
