Wendy and Wayne Steller, a longtime Santa Maria couple, are still clowning around with their annual Halloween display

Creepy clowns are everywhere at the haunted house located at 513 East Mariposa Way in Santa Maria.

An annual attraction at the home of Wendy and Wayne Steller, who turn their garage and front yard into a haunted house every fall, is now on display. This year’s theme: Clowns.

In the year 1996, at the infamous Santa Maria Inn, Wayne took his then-girlfriend Wendy to the Halloween dance at the historic hotel rumored to be haunted. That night, Wayne proposed. Wendy said yes and, 26 years later, the couple continues to celebrate their love for Halloween with their haunted house tradition.

A creepy skeleton clown hangs from a tree swing outside Wendy and Wayne Steller's residence in an annual Halloween display tradition.

A ghost town display can be seen lit up at night outside the Steller house on Mariposa Way in Santa Maria.
