Heavy weekend rain, primarily on Saturday, drenched the Central Coast and prompted flood warnings but caused no reportable damage. The region is expected to remain wet through the coming weekend, as well, as several storm systems move through.
The Santa Maria area received more than an inch of rain Saturday and Sunday, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “The last 24 hours there was just about .2 inches of rain — most of the rainfall occurred Saturday,” she said.
Early Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Santa Barbara County, warning of downpours capable of causing localized flooding and wind gusts up to 50 mph capable of downing trees and branches.
On Monday, Santa Maria Fire Battalion Chief Mike Farmer said he wasn’t aware of any issues with downed branches or trees in Santa Maria. “We weathered the storm fairly well,” he said.
Farmer said residents should ensure they are driving cautiously as storms continue through the week.
“Drive around 10 miles slower than the speed limit,” he said. “Avoid tailgating, double the distance you normally keep between vehicles and brake earlier when coming to a stop as brakes might be affected by being wet. Also, if you come across any flooded areas, don’t try to drive through them, especially if you don’t know the depth of the water.”
Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp said the rainfall the city experienced over the weekend was manageable. “Staff was out the day of the storm, we handled the gutters and drains proactively,” he said. “We’ve had rain, followed by dry days. That’s good for the basins and allows them to absorb the water.”
Van ke Kamp said drivers should budget a little extra time to reach their destinations and always keep headlights on while it’s raining.
As of Monday morning — according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District — Santa Maria had received 85 percent of its normal rain to date.
While Tuesday is forecast to be dry, a light storm system moving across the Pacific Northwest is expected to pass over northern Santa Barbara County on Wednesday, Stewart said. More significant precipitation is expected on Friday and Sunday, as two separate storms move south along the California coast.
“It’ll probably be raining all day on Wednesday but mostly lightly — maybe no more than around half an inch,” she said. “Friday will have a much higher total than Wednesday — anywhere from .5 inches to 1.5 inches of rainfall. For both storms, we’ll see higher amounts on any south-facing mountain slopes.”
Stewart said Friday’s storm, which could bring more than 0.5 inches per hour of rainfall, will put recent burn areas in Santa Barbara County at risk of potential debris flows and mudslides.
The Santa Maria area will see more rainfall on Sunday as well, Stewart said. “We don’t have a total forecast yet for how much rain is expected on Sunday but it will be pretty significant,” she said.
Temperatures across the Santa Maria Valley are expected to remain moderate throughout the week, with highs hovering around 65 degrees. Lows are forecast to remain in the low 50s or high 40s.
Through next Tuesday between 4 and 12 inches of rain is expected overall, including Saturday and Sunday totals, according to John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas & Electric.