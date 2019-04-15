Santa Barbara County revenues are expected to cover expenses in the 2019-20 fiscal year and, for the first time since 2007-08, individual departments are not anticipating any reduction in services as the Board of Supervisors conducts the first of three budget workshops Monday.
Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara, where additional workshops are scheduled for the same time Wednesday and Friday.
The board will review various departments’ preliminary budgets and special issues, hear public comments and provide staff direction on policies and specific items to consider in preparing a final recommended budget.
Two options for a permanent ordinance that would govern how H-2A farmworkers are housed in Santa Maria's residential zones will be considered Tuesday by the City Council.
The meeting comes a little more than a year after the Santa Maria City Council passed an urgency ordinance temporarily banning the housing of more than six H-2A workers in low- and medium-density dwellings during its March 20, 2018, meeting.
After members from the agricultural community that relied on the program spoke out, the council allowed the 45-day-long temporary ban to expire.
Two men and a boy were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly committed a home invasion and attempted robbery but were fought off by the family, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Police received a frantic 911 call at 5:35 a.m. from a resident in the area of Western Avenue and Frank Lane stating three individuals armed with a rifle and knives had just broken into their home, said Lt. R. Mengel.
Officers immediately responded to the location and saw two individuals fleeing on foot, and after a short chase both suspects were captured, Mengel said.
No arrests were made for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at a Santa Maria Police Department checkpoint conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at 500 E. Main St., according to a police report.
Two citations were issued for unspecified violations, but no citations were issued for driving with a suspended or revoked license or without a license and no arrests were made for illegal drugs or other criminal charges, said Police Chief Phillip C. Hansen.
DUI/driver’s license checkpoints are set up in specific locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests.
Stepping into the Painted Chair space on the second floor of the Santa Maria Town Center East is like walking along a path through a whimsical garden.
But rather than plants, this garden is created with furniture covered with art inspired by literature — classic tales from children’s books as well as stories that delve into the fabric of society.
Not that there aren’t any plants — greenery sprouting profusely from a chair based on “The Secret Garden,” the wooden tree beneath another themed after “Seeds and Trees,” the branches curling from “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs.”
A new housing development is beginning to take shape in Lompoc, marking what could become the first major home construction in the city in a decade.
Grading work has begun for the Purisima Hills development, which is slated to bring 44 new homes to a tract of land near the Wye intersection of Highway 1 and Harris Grade Road. The project had been in the planning stages for more than 10 years before it was taken over two years ago by the Ventura-based McCarthy Companies.
With Lompoc experiencing what many city officials have described as a shortage of homes over the past several years, City Manager Jim Throop said he was “very excited” about the prospect of additional housing. Still, even with the new homes, he said, Lompoc would continue to remain “far behind the curve” on its housing stock.
Karlos Balderas says he's ready to take his career to another level. What's next for the top prospect?
Karlos Balderas is at a crossroads.
Balderas typically plays up the importance of an upcoming fight, but this one truly feels pivotal.
Balderas, the former Olympian who's become the pride of Santa Maria, admits the time has come to take his career to the next step. His first seven professional bouts have all gone smoothly, with six of them ending in knockouts and the other a unanimous decision.
This will be unlike any road trip Cabrillo baseball has ever embarked on.
They will be hitting and catching against three programs representing the Show-Me State while also touring the Negro Leagues Museum and running around Kauffman Stadium as they take in the sights and sounds of Kansas City, Missouri.
The Conquistadores will spend the week of April 15 in K.C; making it the first time an entire CHS sports team will experience Kansas City and the Midwest.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Fallen hero, crippled star, and now a Masters champion again.
Tiger Woods rallied to win the Masters for the fifth time Sunday, a comeback that goes well beyond the two-shot deficit he erased before a delirious audience that watched memories turn into reality at Augusta National.
Woods had gone nearly 11 years since he won his last major, 14 years since that green jacket was slipped over his Sunday red shirt. He made it worth the wait, closing with a 2-under 70 for a one-shot victory and setting off a scene of raw emotion.
Today
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 66F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 51F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 64F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.