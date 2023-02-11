A storm from the north will create widely scattered rain showers, a chance of thunderstorms, and cooler weather on Saturday. A cold front will follow on Tuesday with a few rain showers; however, the main impact of this system will be northwesterly gales and cold temperatures.

Dry weather is forecast for the rest of the week. 

A 540-decameter upper-level low-pressure system will move over the Central Coast on Saturday. This cold tempest will produce scattered rain showers, a chance of thunderstorms, and cooler weather.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

