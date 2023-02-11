A storm from the north will create widely scattered rain showers, a chance of thunderstorms, and cooler weather on Saturday. A cold front will follow on Tuesday with a few rain showers; however, the main impact of this system will be northwesterly gales and cold temperatures.
Dry weather is forecast for the rest of the week.
A 540-decameter upper-level low-pressure system will move over the Central Coast on Saturday. This cold tempest will produce scattered rain showers, a chance of thunderstorms, and cooler weather.
Total rainfall amounts will range from 0.10 and 0.50 of an inch.
Gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds on Sunday morning will produce clear to partly cloudy skies, followed by fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds.
This onshore flow will allow the marine layer to develop along the coastline by Sunday evening and move inland Sunday night into Monday morning.
The northwesterly winds will increase Monday afternoon and night with mid to high-level clouds.
A rapidly moving cold front will travel southward across the state and will produce a few scattered rain showers with snow levels dropping to 2,000 feet on Tuesday.
This low-pressure system will also create a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline that will generate moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 55 mph) northwesterly winds on Tuesday.
Highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid-50s, with the winds making it feel much colder. A chilly air mass will filter into the Central Coast with lows in the high-20s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and low-30s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) on Wednesday morning with widespread frost.
The winds will decrease to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels on Wednesday afternoon and night, allowing areas of low marine clouds to develop along the coastline.
Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph with gusts to 35 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning will start on Thursday and will continue through Friday.
These winds will create clear skies with cold mornings and warmer afternoons.
The next chance of rain is expected on Feb 23 and 24.
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees through Monday, decreasing to 50 to 53 degrees on Tuesday and will remain at this level through Friday.
A 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday through Sunday morning, decreasing to 5- to 7-feet (with an 8- to 20-second period) Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
Increasing northwesterly winds off the California coastline will generate a 10- to 12-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 17-second period) on Monday afternoon and night, peaking on Tuesday at 14- to 16-feet (with a 5- to 15-second period).
This northwesterly sea and swell will decrease to 9 to 11 feet (with a 7- to 14-second period) on Wednesday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly swell (with an 8- to 20-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Thursday and will remain at this at this level through Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Feb. 11):
1899 - Perhaps the greatest of all arctic outbreaks commenced on this date. The temperature plunged to 61 degrees below zero in Montana. At the same time a "Great Eastern Blizzard" left a blanket of snow from Georgia to New Hampshire.
The state of Virginia took the brunt of the storm, with snowfall totals averaging 30 to 40 inches. (David Ludlum)
2004 - North Dakota Governor John Hoeven declares a snow emergency as winds gusting over 70 mph along with heavy snow produces low visibilities and drifts up to 20 feet in northwestern North Dakota. Amtrak train service is interrupted in the region. (The Weather Doctor)
2022 – The San Luis Obispo County Airport reported 86 degrees, smashing the previous daily record of 79 recorded in 2016. Santa Maria reached 82, besting the old record of 80 set back in 1971.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.