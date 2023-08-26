Last week, Tropical Storm Hilary produced record-breaking rainfall amounts throughout Southern California east of the Santa Barbara/ Ventura County line.
Much of the Central Coast remained dry, but muggy. For the first part of this coming week, gale-force afternoon northwesterly winds and clearing skies are expected along the coastline, while hot inland temperatures will develop.
By the latter half of the week, decreasing winds and a deepening marine layer is forecast.
Saturday will start with low marine clouds with pockets of fog and mist, clearing by the afternoon as fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds develop along the coastline. The inland valleys (Santa Ynez) will warm to the high-80s, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will reach the mid-70s.
The beaches will range between the low to mid-60s.
A significant change in the weather pattern is expected on Sunday as a 596-decameter upper-level high-pressure system develops over the Central Coast, while a 1,023-millibar Eastern Pacific High remains anchored about 1,200 miles to the west of Santa Barbara County.
This condition will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and clearing skies along the coastline during the afternoon, with areas of coastal stratus clouds developing overnight.
Away from the shoreline, warm to hot temperatures are expected in the coastal and inland valleys on Sunday through Wednesday.
High temperatures over this period will range from the mid- to high-60s along the beaches. The coastal valleys) will hit the low-80s on Sunday and the mid-80s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The inland valleys will reach triple-digit readings, with Tuesday being the hottest day, with an expected high of 103 degrees at Santa Ynez.
The upper-level high-pressure system will move eastward; consequently, the northwesterly winds will decrease along the coastline, and the marine layer will deepen with pockets of night and morning fog and mist and cooler throughout the region.
The long-range models indicate significant monsoonal moisture moving northward into far eastern California, Arizona, and New Mexico. The Central Coast is expected to remain dry.
There is no indication of any Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) wind events developing through the first half of September.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
58/76 57/81 59/83 59/84 59/82 58/77 57/74 56/73
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
56/88 58/97 58/102 60/103 60/100 57/87 56/85 55/84
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
57/73 57/80 57/84 59/85 59/83 59/76 57/73 55/71
Seawater temperatures will range between 61 and 63 degrees through Sunday, decreasing to 56 to 58 degrees on Monday into Wednesday. Seawater temperatures will warm on Thursday into Saturday.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8- foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 10-second period) on Sunday through Wednesday.
A 5- to 7- foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is expected along our coastline on Thursday, decreasing 4- to 6-feet on Friday and 3- to 5 feet on Saturday.
Combined with this northwesterly swell will be a 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (195-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) on Friday through Saturday.
This Date in Weather History (Aug. 26):
1883 - Krakatoa Volcano exploded in the East Indies. The explosion was heard more than 2,500 miles away, and every barograph around the world recorded the passage of the air wave, up to seven times.
Volcanic ash was carried around the globe in 13 days producing blue and green suns in the tropics, and then vivid red sunsets in higher latitudes. The temperature of the earth was lowered one degree for the next two years, finally recovering to normal by 1888. (David Ludlum)
2015 - A ridge of high pressure from the desert southwest will continue to produce Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the early morning hours. The PG&E Black Butte weather station on the Cuesta Ridge reported Santa Lucia winds of 24 mph sustained with gust to 30 mph at 6:15 a.m.
John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.