Last week, Tropical Storm Hilary produced record-breaking rainfall amounts throughout Southern California east of the Santa Barbara/ Ventura County line.

Much of the Central Coast remained dry, but muggy. For the first part of this coming week, gale-force afternoon northwesterly winds and clearing skies are expected along the coastline, while hot inland temperatures will develop.

By the latter half of the week, decreasing winds and a deepening marine layer is forecast.

John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

