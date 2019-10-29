{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 2-5-0

Evening: 7-9-7

Daily 4

9-2-0-1

Daily Derby

1st: 07 Eureka

2nd: 02 Lucky Star

3rd: 03 Hot Shot

Race time: 1:46.86

Estimated jackpot: $442,000

Fantasy 5

05-10-14-20-29

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

04-09-17-27-39

Mega Ball: 22

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball (Saturday)

19-22-52-56-67

Powerball: 21

Estimated jackpot: $140 million

SuperLotto Plus

27-34-35-36-40

Mega Ball: 13

Estimated jackpot: $7 million

