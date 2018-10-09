Try 1 month for 99¢

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 8-1-9. Evening: 5-3-4

Daily 4

8-2-6-5

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.07. Estimated jackpot: $177,000.

Fantasy 5

14-20-28-34-39. Estimated jackpot: $276,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

20-22-39-54-60, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $548 million

Powerball

08-23-27-42-60, Power Ball: 7, Power Play: 3. Estimated jackpot: $282 million

SuperLotto Plus

16-21-34-40-46, Mega Ball: 24. Estimated jackpot: $13 million

