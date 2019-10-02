Daily 3
Midday: 4-8-8
Evening: 5-5-5
Daily 4
3-2-5-2
Daily Derby
1st: 05 CALIFORNIA CLASSIC
2nd: 07 EUREKA
3rd: 04 BIG BEN
Race time: 1:45.62
Estimated jackpot: $178,000
Fantasy 5
02-20-24-35-39
Estimated jackpot: $479,000
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
10-17-39-42-59
Mega Ball: 03
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball
04-08-10-43-53
Powerball: 07
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
SuperLotto Plus
27-29-34-35-45
Mega Ball: 15
Estimated jackpot: $16 million