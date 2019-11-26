These are Wednesday's numbers. The numbers from Thursday and Friday will be in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.
Daily 3
Midday: 0-2-8
Evening: 3-2-3
Daily 4
7-6-7-3
Daily Derby
1st: 04 - Big Ben
2nd: 11 - Money Bags
3rd: 03 - Hot Shot
Race time: 1:46.07
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Fantasy 5
07-08-23-35-39
Estimated jackpot: $165,000
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
08-27-29-38-43
Mega Ball: 13
Estimated jackpot: $226 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
15-26-37-53-55
Powerball: 21
Estimated jackpot: $110 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
14-19-34-36-47
Mega Ball: 06
Estimated jackpot: $7 million