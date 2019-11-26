{{featured_button_text}}

These are Wednesday's numbers. The numbers from Thursday and Friday will be in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.

Daily 3

Midday: 0-2-8

Evening: 3-2-3

Daily 4

7-6-7-3

Daily Derby

1st: 04 - Big Ben

2nd: 11 - Money Bags

3rd: 03 - Hot Shot

Race time: 1:46.07

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Fantasy 5

07-08-23-35-39

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

08-27-29-38-43

Mega Ball: 13

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

15-26-37-53-55

Powerball: 21

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

14-19-34-36-47

Mega Ball: 06

Estimated jackpot: $7 million

