Daily 3

Midday: 7-9-0

Evening: 0-3-0

Daily 4

9-8-7-1

Daily Derby

1st: 02 Lucky Star

2nd: 10 Solid Gold

3rd: 11 Money Bags

Race time: 1:40.26

Estimated jackpot: $289,000

Fantasy 5

12-14-28-29-37

Estimated jackpot: $286,000

Mega Millions (Tuesday)

04-12-14-35-70

Mega Ball: 02

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

Powerball

01-05-25-63-67

Powerball: 03

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

SuperLotto Plus

07-18-28-41-44

Mega Ball: 05

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

