Daily 3
Midday: 7-9-0
Evening: 0-3-0
Daily 4
9-8-7-1
Daily Derby
1st: 02 Lucky Star
2nd: 10 Solid Gold
3rd: 11 Money Bags
Race time: 1:40.26
Estimated jackpot: $289,000
Fantasy 5
12-14-28-29-37
Estimated jackpot: $286,000
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
04-12-14-35-70
Mega Ball: 02
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
Powerball
01-05-25-63-67
Powerball: 03
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
SuperLotto Plus
07-18-28-41-44
Mega Ball: 05
Estimated jackpot: $20 million