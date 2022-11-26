After days of dry, and mild weather a significant change in the meteorological conditions is expected this week as a series of low-pressure systems move southward along the California coastline. 

Saturday morning's gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will produce clear skies and cool morning temperatures. A dry cold front will pass through the Central Coast on Saturday afternoon with variable amounts of high clouds and fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds.

Overnight lows will drop to the high-30s to low-40s throughout the Central Coast, while daytime highs will range from the mid-60s at the beaches, the high-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and mid-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) on Saturday.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

