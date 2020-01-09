Weak cold front drops brief rain on the Central Coast; more predicted next week

Santa Maria received a touch of rain Thursday morning following a weak cold front that moved across the region and more rain is expected across the Central Coast late next week, according to Pacific Gas and Electric meteorologist John Lindsey.

The cold front passed over the Central Coast at 11 a.m. and dropped between 0.05 and 0.10 inches of rain, according to Lindsey, although the Diablo Canyon rain gauge in San Luis Obispo County reported 0.14 inches.

Dry and partly cloudy skies, along with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northeasterly Santa Lucia winds, are anticipated Friday, Lindsey said.

A dry cold front is predicted to move though the Central Coast on Saturday and will produce strong to gale-force winds (25 to 38 mph), partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures, Lindsey said.

A pattern of Santa Lucia winds on Saturday night will shift out of the northwest on Sunday and will continue through Wednesday, he added.

Then, a “vigorous” low-pressure system is forecast to produce moderate to heavy rain on Thursday, Lindsey said.

The active pattern is expected to continue through the following week as a series of passing storms produce cooler temperatures and the chance for widespread rain across the Central Coast.

