Kennel Master, USAF Tsgt. Latif H. Self, left, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, showcases a batch of dog treats gifted by We Support The Troops to benefit the Military Working Dog Section stationed abroad.

 Contributed

More than a dozen local volunteers with We Support Troops, Inc. recently gathered at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall to box holiday care packages for troops and their canine partners deployed overseas.

According to volunteer Lindalee Baumgarten, the group filled 189 boxes with a number of items including snacks, hygiene items for both men and women, batteries, flashlights, an assortment of clothing, books, DVDs, special treats and requested items for canines. 

The troops will receive their care packages in time for the Christmas holiday.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

