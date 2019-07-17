The 74-year-old Lompoc woman killed earlier this month is being remembered by friends as a "free spirit" with a spark for life, and a community activist with a passion for progressive causes. Eldri Jauch was an avid outdoorswoman known to frequent Santa Barbara County's open spaces and play the violin at the weekly farmers market. When not walking Surf Beach or hiking around the area, she spoke out against abuse, advocated on behalf of Lompoc's LGBT population and participated in interfaith initiatives in an attempt to make her community a better, more inclusive place.